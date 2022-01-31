India Online Grocery Market Size, Growth, analysis, Current and Future Trends forecast 2021-2027
India Online Grocery Market
India Online Grocery Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 58.5 Billion by 2027NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Online Grocery Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 58.5 Billion by 2027 displaying an elevated CAGR of 52.3% over the forecast period (2021-2027). A comprehensive overview of the Online Grocery market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Online Grocery report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Online Grocery market. Online Grocery report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Online Grocery at the global and regional levels.
Download Free Sample of this Report- https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=9928
Market Overview
The Indian online grocery market is in the nascent stage. A rise in internet penetration, adoption of smart devices such as mobile. Laptops, tablet, etc., coupled with the rising working population in the country is generating the demand for the online grocery. The total number of Internet users in the country has increased from 239 million in 2014 to 749 million in 2020. Furthermore, a rise in cashless traction was also witnessed in India in past few years. The covid-19 pandemic gave a boom to that. The cashless transactions per capita increased from 2.38 transactions per capita in 2014 to 22.42 transactions per capita in 2019. Moreover, the number of smartphones in India has increased from 5.4% to 26.2% during 2014-2018. Also, mobile cellular subscription increased from 72.86% in 2014 to 84.27% in 2019
COVID-19 Impact
COVID had led grocery stores in India to accept payments and adopt various B2B platforms to replenish stocks during the lockdown. For instance, MaxWholesale, which operates largely in Delhi-NCR, saw Kirana registrations double during the lockdown. It also added several warehouses during the lockdown. The number of stores registered on the platform has doubled to 20,000 in Aug 2020. B2B e-commerce slowly gaining ground in India, For example, post-COVID-19, ShopX, a Bengaluru-based B2B start-up saw two-times increase in the signup of retailers on its app. ShopX was also able to increase its average order size by 40% per retailer from April to July 2020.
The Online Grocery Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
Request To Download Customization of this Strategic Report- https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=9928
By Category, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Fresh Produce
• Breakfast & Dairy
• Snacks & Beverages
• Meat & Seafood
• Staples & Cooking Essentials
• Others
The Staples and Cooking Essentials segment dominated the by-category segment and gathered --% of the Online Grocery Market in 2020. Moreover, the market of this segment is expected to grow at --% CAGR to reach US$ -- million by the year 2027.
By Payment Method, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Cash on Delivery
• Online Payments & Cards
• E-Wallets
• Others
The cash on delivery segment grabbed the major market share in 2020 dominated the segment. The segment gathered --% of the Online Grocery Market in 2020. Moreover, the market of this segment is expected to grow at --% CAGR to reach US$ -- million by the year 2027.
By Purchase Type, the market is primarily segmented into
• One-Time Purchase
• Subscription
Based on the Purchase Type, the market is fragmented into One-time purchases and Subscriptions. The one-time purchase segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at --% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2020, the one-time purchase segment generated a revenue of US$ -- million.
Online Grocery Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• East
• West
• North
• South
Based on the estimation, the South region grabbed --% market share in 2020 and gathered almost US$ -- million in revenue in 2020. The market of the region would proliferate owing to the surging end-users demand for clean label processed and packaged food.
Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=9928
The major players targeting the market includes
• Amazon India Pvt. Ltd.
• Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd.
• Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.
• Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall)
• Reliance Retail Ltd. (Reliance Fresh)
• Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (BigBasket)
• MyGrahak Shopping Online Limited
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent regional companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in Online Grocery Market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Online Grocery Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Online Grocery Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Online Grocery Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Online Grocery Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Online Grocery Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/india-online-grocery-market/
About UnivDatos Market Insights
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.
Contact
UnivDatos Market Insights
Pawnendra Pawan
Client Development Lead
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: pawnendra@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here