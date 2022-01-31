Essential Tremor Treatment Market Size, analysis, Current and Future Trends forecast 2021-2027
Essential Tremor Treatment Market is expected to exceed the market valuation of more than US$ XX million in 2027NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential tremors are common globally and are considered the most common movement disorder. Mild tremors can be reduced by 60-70% by alchol, however, tremors become more severe with age. The key factors influencing the market growth include the prevalence of neurological diseases, the increasing elderly population, and innovation of technologies. The market of essential tremor treatment is evolving rapidly with growing awareness about point of care testing, personalized medicine, cost-effective lab tests and integrated analytical systems. Additionally, recent FDA approvals for clinical trials is acting as a silver lining for the market growth.
Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary, rhythmic shaking. It can make doing simple tasks hard. Essential tremors effect 41 million individuals globally. One can be diagnosed with essential tremors at any age, the prevalence of essential tremors increases with age. They are most common in population of age 40 years and above. Essential tremors are, however, not life-threatening and most individuals can live regular lives even with the tremors. They are traditionally considered as benign, essential tremors can induce social embarrassment and disabilities. Patients can have a hard time doing everyday things like dressing, eating, writing etc. Eventually the tremors can in some cases become severe and can cause disabilities.
Covid-19 has caused drastic changes in the economy. With most industries closed their operation sale have declined globally. Healthcare sector has faced the same dilemma since all non-essential treatments were closed as hospitals made their way for the increasing number of covid patients. The essential tremor treatment market is also hit due to this lockdown, however some covid cases have also reported neurological symptoms. In a study performed on covid-19 patients in Wuhan, China, 36.4% of the total patients had neurological symptoms and 45.5% of the patients with severe symptoms showed neurological symptoms. The symptoms observed in the central nervous system (CNS) include dizziness, impaired consciousness, headache, acute cerebrovascular disease, and ataxia. Another study from England reported 153 unique neurological cases in Covid19 patients.
Based on type, the essential tremor treatment market is segmented into NBI-640756, SAGE-217, Sepranolone and Others. NBI-640756 by Neurocrine Biosciences has successfully completed their phase I trial on up to 32 healthy volunteers. The product shows promise once launched in the market. More than 5% of the world population is affected by ET and additionally, 50-60% of essential tremor patients have a close relative also effected by ET. Thus, ET can be inherited via an autosomal dominant gene. SAGE-217 from SAGE therapeutics and Sepranolone are other orally consumable drug for essential tremor treatment.
Based on application, the essential tremor treatment market is segmented into Research Center, Clinic, Hospital and Others. Hospitals have enough staff and all kinds of medical specialties to best diagnose and treat essential tremor patients. Research Centers treat a few patients when they are testing a drug and the few clinics for essential tremors present are also responsible for treating patients with ET. The occurrence of essential tremors is found to be 1.7-fold higher in white people as compared to African Americans and 1.2-fold higher in Hispanics than African Americans.
Additionally, the report provides detailed analysis for major regions including North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in 2020, with --% share. Cleveland Clinic, CenterWatch, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Mayo Clinic, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KgaA, and UVA Health System are some of the prominent players operating in the global Essential Tremor Treatment market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to make Essential Tremor Treatments as cost-effective and widely available.
Essential Tremor Treatment Market Segmentation
Market Insight, by Type
• NBI-640756
• SAGE-217
• Sepranolone
• Others
Market Insight, by Application
• Research Center
• Clinic
• Hospital
• Others
Market Insight, by Region
• North America Essential Tremor Treatment Market
o United States
o Canada
o Rest of North America
• Europe Essential Tremor Treatment Market
o France
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o United Kingdom
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific Essential Tremor Treatment Market
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of World Essential Tremor Treatment Market
Top Company Profiles
• Cleveland Clinic
• CenterWatch
• Sage Therapeutics Inc
• Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
• Mayo Clinic
• Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KgaA
• UVA Health System
