Feed additives manufacturers are gradually moving towards antibiotic-free products
Global Feed Additives Market Research Report 2022 (By Product Segment, Application, Geography and Companies) now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibiotics and chemical antimicrobial agents are mostly banned or under severe scrutiny by authorities in many countries. Zinc oxide, copper, organic acids, extracts, carbohydrases (turns carbohydrates into simple sugars), bacteria, fiber, and immunoglobulins (glycoprotein molecules produced by plasma cells) are the healthy candidates for the most potent antibiotic replacement.
Overall, the Global Feed Additives market size is estimated to be worth USD 32.8 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 43.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period. In the U.S., total feed consumption to rise from 248.4 million tons (excluding forages and roughage) in 2020 to 254.6 million tons in 2025.
Feed additives play an increasingly important role in animal nutrition as livestock producers seek new sustainable and natural ways to enhance performance, improve gut health, optimize feed conversion, reduce and replace antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in feed, and address consumer demands. Specialization of feed additives and dietary components is more prevalent than ever. Feed additives manufacturers know the importance of accuracy and precision in vitamin and trace mineral blending are critical to animal performance and health.
The antibiotic-free claims on food continue to be a growth engine for the meat industry and the grocery stores, particularly for poultry. Antibiotic-free feeds are a window of opportunity for feed additive manufacturers, and they are also investing heavily in facilities that are manufacturing antibiotic-free additives. Last year in January, Cargill opened its new premix animal nutrition facility in Lewisburg, Ohio. The build represents a USD 50 million investment from the company. The company claims that end products meet the guidelines of antibiotic-free products.
There are eight categories of feed additives that livestock farmers typically use.
1. Antibiotics
2. Acidifiers
3. Antioxidants
4. Vitamins
5. Minerals
6. Amino Acids
7. Binders
8. Enzymes
How is the Global Feed Additives Market Report is Organized:
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type, and by Application. Each Type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps identify the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Feed Additives Market Segment by Type
• Minerals
• Amino Acids
• Vitamins
• Enzymes
• Others
Global Feed Additives Market Segment by Application
• Cattle Feeds
• Sheep Feeds
• Swine Feeds
• Other Feeds
Production by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Japan
• China
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-feed-additives-market-research-report-2022-product-segment-geography-and-companies
Search Other reports from premix categories: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/feed%2520additives
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn