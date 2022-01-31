Submit Release
Feed premix companies are migrating to natural nutritional solutions from antibiotics

Global Feed Premix Market Outlook 2022 Industry Report now available from MarketResearchReports.com

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premixes are complex mixtures of vitamins, minerals, trace elements, and other feed additives at levels between 0.2 and 0.5% in the compound feed.

The global feed premix market size is estimated to be worth USD 24.8 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 32.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period. Please note this forecast figure has also calculated the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

The most prevalent types of Premixes which companies are using:

Vitamin Premix; includes water-soluble vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and C) and fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) that can come in liquid or spray-dried form.
Mineral Premix; includes minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and others in dry-blended form.
Amino acid Premix; Hypoallergenic or elemental formulations use a combination of amino acids to replace protein in these formulations.
Customized Premix: Vitamins and mineral blends are chosen by customers and are designed based upon their needs.

Apart from the above-mentioned categories, antibiotics are also regularly used in animal nutrition for therapeutical reasons, and in some countries, as animal growth promoters (AGP). It has been estimated that the global Antimicrobial Use (AMU) in poultry, cattle, and swine (which account for 93.75% of all food animals) to increase to 104,079 tonnes by 2030, equivalent to a growth of 11.5% since 2017.

In alignment with the global trend to regulate the overuse of antibiotics as growth, the market leaders such as ADM are planning to maintain animal health and welfare through natural nutritional solutions and promoting the lessening of antibiotics in livestock farms. In 2021 ADM launched a customized antibiotic reduction program developed by Wisium, its premix and nutrition services business.

How is the Global feed premix market Report is Organized:

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, Type, and application. Each Type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the features helps identify the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Feed Premix Market Segment by Type:
• Vitamins Premix
• Minerals Premix
• Amino Acids Premix
• Antibiotics Premix
• Other Ingredients Premix

Global Feed Premix Market Segment by Application:
• Poultry
• Ruminants
• Swine
• Aquatic Animals
• Other Animals

Production by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Japan
• China

