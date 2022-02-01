Must High-Tech Expo announces Smart ID Day event to explore the Identity industry Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize Smart ID Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, manufacturers to explore innovations in 2022.
Our high-tech community is growing very fast and with the Smart Identity live event we would like to give our community all the necessary assets to build their roadmap and develop their Business.”PARIS, FRANCE, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to the progress made in the digital industry, it seems inevitable that the presentation of one's identity and all official documents also will be digitized. Therefore, it is important today to protect and monitor your identity for your safety, to manage legal proof and decrease insurance cost. In addition, digital identity is KEY in our growing digital economy driven by increasing mobility, access to internet as well as IoT booming among various industry verticals such as Smart cities, healthcare and education.
— Hanène Maupas, Must CEO.
The digital identity solutions to authenticate the identity of individuals are technologically driven by biometrics such as facial features/recognition, fingerprint, and voice however new technologies as blockchain, AI/ML and new regulations, standards are perceived as key for the next wave of the digital transformation. In this conference we will deep dive and explore the latest trends and innovations on the Smart Identity market, from Physical Identity including documents and devices to digital Identity and Access Management.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Identity industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
The conferences will be online and hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse aiming to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations part of the high-tech value chain.
With Must High-Tech Expo, we want to leverage our Must powerful collaborative technology designed to manage a DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem), to address more effectively the digital transformation of the Business development, to achieve better outcomes on a global scale as well as to create new digital customer experiences. Our high-tech community is growing very fast and with the Smart Identity live event we would like to give our community all the necessary assets to build their roadmap and develop their Business. More than 1300 tech professionals already registered to the Smart Identity live event, said Hanène Maupas, Must CEO.
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate to the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com
@Must High tech Expo
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an All-In-One DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform, enabling high-tech companies to connect, matchmake, network, socialize, exhibit and showcase products.
