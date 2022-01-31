MoIT promotes use of IT in trade activities

VIETNAM, January 31 -

A ship of export rice bags. Import-export turnover between Việt Nam and the US reached more than US$100 billion last year for the first time, with the contribution of e-commerce activities. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue to promote the application of information technology (IT) in trade activities this year.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên said that during the pandemic, the ministry had implemented trade promotion in the digital environment to help businesses save costs and increase revenue.

That has promoted trade activities, shortened distance and time, and increased chances of approaching potential customers.

Việt Nam's export goods have reached strict markets, especially agricultural and aquatic products that have been affected by the pandemic.

The application of IT in trade promotion continues to be an advantage that Vietnamese businesses need to use this year, he said.

Vũ Bá Phú, director of the ministry's Trade Promotion Agency, said in 2021 that there were more than 1,000 online conferences on supply-demand connection, consumption and export of goods. These conferences supported local firms to conduct online trading sessions and trade promotion with foreign partners.

In addition, the agency organised five online fairs and exhibitions in Việt Nam with the participation of over 1,000 enterprises. This also created chances for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in hundreds of online international exhibitions and fairs of other countries.

To seize opportunities and succeed with online trade promotion, Nguyễn Việt Hồng said local firms needed preparation in marketing, investment and product development strategies.

Moreover, product packaging design and brand development also needed to be focused on to aid businesses in finding potential customers.

In addition, Hồng also proposed trade promotion agencies build a database for local businesses and commodity associations to take information about partners for safe and efficient transactions.

Along with that, it is a bridge connecting Việt Nam trade offices abroad and departments of industry and trade to have efficient trade activities.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, proposed that in 2022, the MoIT should strengthen coordination between offline and online forms in organising trade programmes in traditional and potential markets.

The ministry should continue to regularly update guidelines and policies of the State as well as the international market information for the departments of industry and trade and local businesses.

Bùi Huy Sơn, Commercial Counselor, head of Việt Nam Trade Office in the US, said that in 2022, the office would carry out online trade activities and support direct contact with US partners.

On the other hand, the office will coordinate with ministries, sectors and commodity associations to conduct market consultation sessions and trade conferences, and enhance policy and market forecasts.

Nguyễn Việt Hồng, head of the Economic and Trade Promotion Department under the Việt Nam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said that online trade promotion helped local businesses access the market quickly and safely during the pandemic.

Moreover, online trade activities are also very useful for local businesses and localities in boosting consumption of agricultural produce.

However, to have better results in trade promotion, localities must make careful preparation.

According to Sơn, the Việt Nam Trade Office in the US has supported local enterprises via more than 20 trade promotion conferences and online market consultation sessions as well as connection and verification of business information, during the pandemic.

These have contributed significantly to promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation, bringing bilateral import-export turnover to more than US$100 billion last year for the first time, with high growth in both export and import values, he said.

Therefore, the US continued to be the largest export market of Việt Nam last year. Việt Nam also became the ninth-largest trading partner of the US, up five places compared with 2020.

According to Võ Thị Ngọc Diệp, Commercial Counselor, head of Việt Nam Trade Office in the Netherlands, this year the office will continue to support exports for Vĩnh Long pomelo, Bến Tre coconut, Hải Dương and Bắc Giang lychees, Gia Lai passion fruit and Lâm Đồng Arabica coffee to the Dutch market.

The office will also expand the market for ceramic, rubber, construction material and processed foods.

The trade office also researches investment cooperation between the two countries in many fields such as manufacturing, new energy and supporting industries. — VNS