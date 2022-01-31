THE DATATECH LABS NOW OFFERS EMERGING TECH TRAINING AS AN AUTHORIZED TRAINING PARTNER WITH CERTNEXUS

We find CertNexus’ certifications are the best solution for employees and candidates who are looking to create a technology-focused culture while providing a way to simply validate skill and knowledge” — Dr Amit Andre (Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs Inc.)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DataTech Labs, a leading training provider of instructor-led and virtual instructor-led training, announces the addition of in demand emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials to their public training schedule thanks to their new partnership with CertNexus.

As companies navigate within the fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor and open-source solutions are the norm to provide best in class results. Whether it is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Data Science to grow a business, implementing a high value innovation using an Internet of Things (IoT) solution, or maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organization. As technology becomes the de facto solution across all industries, the need for skills standardizations is more crucial than ever.

CertNexus is committed to providing certification programs that ensure employees have best-in-class skill sets to match their organization’s business critical technology solutions. CertNexus’ certification programs in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity and Secure Coding broaden Data, Developer, IT, and Security professional’s knowledge and validate skills using globally recognized curriculum and high stakes examinations. CertNexus micro-credentials provide business leaders, project managers, and compliance personnel the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions and lead projects. Whether providing introductory information, a deeper dive in specialized area, or compliance training micro-credentials are right-sized for the need – validating focused knowledge.

Billions of dollars will be gained and lost over the next five years as tech changes business globally. The IoT industry is estimated to grow fivefold by 2025 with an estimated 75 billion devices according to Gartner, IDC forecasts AI systems will more than double to $79.2 billion in 2022, while the average cost of a cyber-attack on a company is $3.86 million (IBM). For an organization to succeed in this environment, training and confirming skills is the best investment towards growth.

“As always The DataTech Labs strives to deliver the Future Technology trainings to the candidates. We find CertNexus’ certifications are the best solution for employees and candidates who are looking to create a technology-focused culture while providing a way to simply validate skills and knowledge,” said Dr Amit Andre, Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs.

“We’re thrilled to have The DataTech Labs as our newest Authorized Training Partner,” said Jeff Felice, President, CertNexus. “We’ve developed courses, certifications, and micro-credentials that offer standardizations in the world of emerging technologies, and the fact that The DataTech Labs has expanded their offerings to include our courses further exemplifies the necessity to certify such skills. We’re excited to join forces and support their ability to deliver the latest, high-stakes emerging tech training and certifications to the businesses they serve.”

Training dates and more information can be found on the The DataTech Labs website: https://tdtl.world/.

About The DataTech Labs

The DataTech Labs Inc has a strong vision for 2030 and beyond. We want to contribute towards digital transformation for every individual and enterprises across the globe by offering technology solutions & learning paths with a business centric approach. We keep increasing our momentum for digital transformation in the years to come and plan to deliver outstanding, affordable IT solutions for various industry verticals.

About CertNexus

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ mission is to assist in closing the emerging tech global skills gap while providing individuals with a path towards establishing rewarding careers in Cybersecurity, Data Science, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning.

CertNexus partners with highly knowledgeable and talented industry experts to ensure the integrity and quality of each exam, with all exams following a rigorous development process. Two CertNexus exams—CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) and Certified Internet of Things Practitioner (CIoTP)—are accredited under the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024:2012 standard while these and others have received approvals by the following: U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to fulfill Directive 8570/8140 requirements, NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework, United Kingdom GCHQ NCSC, Skills Development Scotland, Bahrain Tamkeen, Malaysia Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), Singapore CITREP+, and more. For more information, connect with CertNexus at http://certnexus.com or contact us @ learning@tdtl.world.