Tennessee Outlaw Country Recruits Chart-Topping Vocalist For New Single, Veterans Suicide Prevention Benefit

Matt Westin

Matt Westin joins Tennessee Outlaw Country to record "Ghost Train." The band will perform at a March benefit alongside Jamie O'Neal and Tom Proctor.

I'm excited to be the new front man for T.O.C. and carry on the outlaw country and southern rock traditions that you just can't get from downtown Nashville anymore.”
— Matt Westin

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2014, Tennessee Outlaw Country, also known as T.O.C., has been rocking their namesake state and surrounding areas with their patented blend of southern rock and outlaw country. The road saw the band opening for multiple award-winning artists. After some personal tragedy and personnel changes, T.O.C. reached out to their producer, Bryan Cole, about finding a vocalist who had the voice and style to fit their brand of music. Enter iTunes chart-topping singer-songwriter Matt Westin.

Pittsburgh native, Matt Westin exploded onto the international country music scene with his 2018 debut album, also produced by Cole, "Legacy." Enduring some personal tragedy of his own, Westin recorded the album as a tribute to his deceased father. With iTunes charting in Canada ("Stomp On") and a #1 hit in South Africa ("Thin Blue Line"), as well as an appearance in Billboard Magazine, Westin broke out in a big way. His Spotify streams have topped the 600K mark, while his Youtube channel has received over 150K views, making Matt Westin one of the most exciting new country artists to come from the Steel City.

Now, Westin has become the frontman for T.O.C., who are about to release their first single together, "Ghost Train." Written by T.O.C. guitar player, Tim Burton, the song is based on what Tim experienced after having a heart attack, while riding his motorcycle. "Ghost Train" was recorded at Nashville's OmniSound Studio in October 2021 and produced by Bryan Cole.

"I'm excited to be the new front man for T.O.C. and carry on the outlaw country and southern rock traditions that you just can't get from downtown Nashville anymore," says Westin. "We're all very proud of our first single 'Ghost Train' and looking forward to its worldwide radio release."

Watch the sneak peek of "Ghost Train" on the band's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tennesseeoutlaw/videos/321331850003552.

Tennessee Outlaw Country will perform "Ghost Train" at a March 12th, 2022 benefit concert for Veterans Suicide Prevention. The show is being headlined by platinum-selling country artist, Jamie O'Neal, and will feature singer/songwriter and actor, Tom Proctor. Tickets for the show at the Smith County AG Center in Carthage, TN are available now at https://allevents.in/south%20carthage/veteran-suicide-benefit-jamie-oneal-tom-proctor-tennessee-outlaws/10000252829518897.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

