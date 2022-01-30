Frederick Buford - ACTIVE

Frederick Buford, 74-years-old, 5' 09", 144 lbs. black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing jeans and a brown flannel. Frederick was last seen in the area of 1700 W. Lundberg Street, in Surprise, at 12 p.m January 30th, on a red bicycle. Frederick suffers from a memory condition which may make it difficult for him to find his way home. If you have any information, please call Surprise PD or 911.