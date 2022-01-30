Frederick Buford - ACTIVE

Frederick Buford, 74-years-old, 5' 09", 144 lbs. black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing jeans and a brown flannel. Frederick was last seen in the area of 1700 W. Lundberg Street, in Surprise, at 12 p.m January 30th, on a red bicycle. Frederick suffers from a memory condition which may make it difficult for him to find his way home. If you have any information, please call Surprise PD or 911.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.