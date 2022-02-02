R3 Medical Training Opens Enrollment for Hands On Aesthetics Course with Botox, PRP, Fillers and Exosomes

Top Aesthetics Training Course Learn Botox, Fillers, Exosomes, Stem Cells for Hair, Face and Sexual Health!

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has opened enrollment for its hands on Regenerative Aesthetics Course for April 9-10th, 2022, in San Diego CA. The Aesthetics Course teaches Botox, Dysport, Fillers, PRP, Exosomes, and PDO Threads in a hands on setting with real procedures on real patients.

Attendees love the experiential learning environment, where the philosophy is to "see one, do one and have one." In fact, attendees get lots of experience performing procedures under expert trainer guidance, which embeds the skill set necessary to immediately start performing them in practice.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our trainers teach how to evaluate patients and plan procedures, but the main reason our attendees rave about the experience is how much hands on experience is included! We don't use cadavers or animal meat for procedures, but actual patients who are excited about working with R3's courses."

Procedures are taught on facial rejuvenation, hair restoration and sexual dysfunction. Attendees learn topical techniques, microneedling and injection procedures for each area. In addition, attendees are provided online access for all the handouts and videos for continued learning afterwards.

Patients ask now about the latest aesthetics procedures including exosomes, PRP and thread lifts. This course teaches how to evaluate patients and make the decision of what procedures to incorporate for the best outcomes performed in the safest manner.

The day prior to the course, R3 is offering a PDO Thread Lift Certification Course. Providers need to be Certified in order to perform the cosmetic thread procedures.

To learn more about the courses and sign up, visit https://r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.