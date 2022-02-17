'WOMEN’S GOLF JOURNAL' ACQUIRED BY EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP
"Perhaps the most important component of the magazine are the stories told about professional women’s golf."—LPGA Women's Network
—EMG, THE LEADING KNOWLEDGE-BASED PUBLISHER, EXTENDS ITS COMMITMENT TO SERVICING THE GROWING AUDIENCE SEGMENT OF WOMEN WHO ARE GOLF FANS AND PLAYERS—
The acquisition of Women’s Golf Journal is part of EMG’s broader corporate strategy to become the leading source for knowledge-based content – online and in print.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Media Group, Inc. (“EMG” or the “Company”), a dynamic privately owned global media conglomerate of knowledge-based brands and an innovator of content experiences across different platforms, today announced the purchase and relaunch of Women’s Golf Journal.
Women’s Golf Journal is the premier destination covering women's golf news, analysis, insight, instruction, travel, health, food, beauty, fashion, and more across all platforms. The portfolio includes the preeminent luxury golf and lifestyle magazine Women’s Golf Journal Magazine and digital and social properties via WomensGolfJournal.com.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The title was formerly owned by Tee Media Company UK Ltd.
“As a golf fanatic myself, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be breathing new life into this world-class brand,” said Empire Media Group President and Chief Operating Officer Melissa Cronin. “In the coming months, we will expand the reach and quality of the Women’s Golf Journal through key partnerships and the development of new content and services for golfers at every experience level.”
WomensGolfJournal.com has relaunched on the Fabrik content management system used on other EMG sites such as RadarOnline.com and OKMagazine.com, which provides lightning-fast web experiences through the elimination of third-party trackers and plugins.
As part of the recharged WomensGolfJournal.com, Women’s Golf Journal will launch an e-commerce store featuring hundreds of products from vendors in the USA, Europe, and Asia. In addition, EMG also will launch a reinvigorated magazine starting in the summer featuring enhanced content, much of it service and lifestyle-based, and an upgraded look and luxury feel.
Launched to critical acclaim in 2015, Women’s Golf Journal is America’s only national magazine solely dedicated to the lifestyle of golfing women. Roughly 140 pages in length and printed on high-quality paper, WGJ is available at select pro shops, teaching facilities, clubs, resorts, supermarkets, retailers like Barnes & Noble, and major newsstands.
“Each issue will feature intimate profiles of your favorite LPGA stars, insightful reviews of the world’s best courses, and tips to help you crack that bucket list handicap,” added Ms. Cronin. “We’ll share each season’s must-have apparel, plus the news you need to know from the worlds of business, finance, and tech. In short, it’s everything you’d want to chat about on the links or at the 19th hole.
“More than ever, golf is a lifestyle, and our content is built upon the core principle that golf can serve to enrich a woman’s life, her relationships, and her physical and emotional well-being. Hence our motto: Life in Play.”
An advisory board of golf luminaries supported Women’s Golf Journal, including golf icon Annika Sorenstam, LPGA pro Paula Creamer, Latina Golfers Association founder Azucena Maldonado, Golf Channel’s Kelly Tilghman, and LPGA commissioner Mike Whan, among others.
Added Dylan Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EMG, “The acquisition of Women’s Golf Journal is part of EMG’s broader corporate strategy to become the leading source for knowledge-based content – both online and in print. Content about women in golf is an underserved market, and just like our recent launch of Surfing Life™, we remain committed to the acquisition of legacy media titles that need to be transformed for the modern media age, in high trending categories."
Mr. Howard cited recent research by the National Golf Foundation (NGF) showing that 24 percent of golfers who play on a course are women, and that women account for 41 percent of off-course golfers (golfers playing at places like Top Golf) in explaining why EMG made the acquisition.
What’s more, he added, “In the United States alone, there are about 6.4 million millennial golfers, according to the National Golf Foundation. By contrast, there are 5.4 million baby boomers, once thought to be golf's saviors, but now on the back nine of their golfing careers. We also know that millennials are the first generation of tech natives. Providing these golfers with a digital-first experience of rich and exclusive content is a natural strategic fit with EMG’s goal to be the leading knowledge-based publisher in the world.”
EMG retained Jackson Mills from Leonis Partners as its transactional and financial advisor for the Transaction.
The New York-based publisher also houses Knewz™, RadarOnline.com™, OKmagazine.com™, Surfing Life™, Yoga Mag-Book™, How It Works™, All About Space™, History of War™, All About History™, Front Page Detectives™, The Royal Observer™, Morning Honey™, and the sports betting and handicapping platform Veri.Bet™.
ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC:
Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG’s suite of 13 vaunted brands makes it one of the world’s largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.
