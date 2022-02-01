Cultivating Coherence -- An evolutionary imperative in these challenging times--Join the"The Islands of Coherence"

Shiloh Boss is a lifelong devotee of wisdom traditions and conscious evolution to nurture ‘the big shift’ through spiritual mentorship, course offerings, business consultation, and whole systems design Teresa Collins, Co-Founder of the Global Coherence Pulse and founder of Islands of Coherence Kelly Ford - Heart-Centered Intuitive Guide, Kelly Assists others in identifying their unique clues that lead to authentic power and lasting change Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka, Meditation Guide & Intuitive Mentor, has been a teacher and student for many years Darity Wesley - Darity has been a traveler of the spiritual, metaphysical, esoteric, and personal development paths for many years

This community is focused on shifting the tides to a world fueled, uplifted, and healed with love

When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order.” — Ilya Prigogine, Nobel Laureate

BOULDER CREEK, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With anxiety, depression and PTSD at an all-time high, the Islands of Coherence (IOC) is a vibrant membership network, made up of communities of practice sharing evolutionary tools for embodied and collective coherence, social synergy, and planetary regeneration.

Consider coherence as a harmonious communication between a person's mental and physical states. When a person settles into a state of coherence and connection with their heart, they more easily move into a balanced space of inner calm and ease, making even the most challenging of situations far more manageable. Social synergy is when individuals collectively create coherence by embodying heart-centered living. As the world creates more coherence both individually & collectively, this regenerates and renews people and communities. The IOC is a safe harbor where people are able to express themselves fully – their spirits, thoughts, words, and feelings - and practice the embodiment of coherence in their everyday lives.

This space is currently hosted by a group of Heart-Centered Leaders including Shiloh Boss, Teresa Collins, Kelly Lynn Ford, Penny Heiple, Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka, Darity Wesley, and Aleksey Vays. This Cohort has been engaging in conscious conversations to embrace this moment in time as an opportunity to help shift the tide from a world fueled by fear to one led with love. To help the world make this shift, they offer evolutionary tools, conscious conversations, and regular heart-centered meditations, with new offerings being added monthly.

To join this vibrant community or to find out more please use this link: https://www.islandsofcoherence.network/

About Shiloh Boss

Shiloh Boss is a lifelong devotee of wisdom traditions and conscious evolution to nurture ‘the big shift’ through spiritual mentorship, course offerings, business consultation, and whole systems design that fosters awakening, wisdom, and systemic regeneration in our daily lives.

About Teresa Collins

Teresa Collins is a co-founder of the Global Coherence Pulse with 20+ years of innovation experience. Teresa is committed to being a coherent presence on the planet and dedicated to inspiring and serving the emergence of heart-centered communities of practice and embodied purpose.

Kelly Ford - Heart-Centered Intuitive Guide, Kelly Assists others in identifying their unique clues that lead to authentic power and lasting change, specializing in projections as a spiritual practice to awakened living.

Khadíjih Mitchell-Polka - Meditation Guide & Intuitive Mentor, Khadíjih guides individuals to reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit by embracing moments of stillness and honoring the inner work that is required for their personal path.

Darity Wesley - Darity has been a traveler of the spiritual, metaphysical, esoteric, and personal development paths for many years, she is a committed resource for evolving consciousness, coherence, love, and stepping onto the landscape of the New Reality.

