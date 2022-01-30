Invitation from the conference chairman for SMi's 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

SMi Group reports: Invitation letter released from Jim Polarine at STERIS who is chairing the 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

BOSTON, MA , UNITED STATES , January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to release an invite letter for the 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, taking place on the 27th and 28th April 2022 in Boston, USA from the conference chairman.

The 2022 Conference theme is on harnessing existing methods and novel tools in microbial control to assure continuity in product quality and patient safety.

The pharmaceutical microbiology industry is ever growing. The 2022 conference will provide delegates the chance to join leading experts to discuss and analyse the latest advances and challenges surrounding Pharmaceutical Microbiology as well as network with industry professionals, discuss revisions in regulatory and guidance documents, and gain a deeper insight into this corner of the field.

Interested parties can register at: http://ww.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR2, register by 31st January to save US$200.

Conference Chairman Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Services Manager, STERIS cordially invites delegates to be a part of the 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, and excerpt form his invitation letter:

“It is my pleasure as Chair of the 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, to cordially invite you to attend this highly anticipated live event taking place on April 27th – 28th, 2022.

Pharmaceutical Microbiology remains an essential component in protecting patient safety. Achieving low bioburden in drug development continues to be a central goal of the field, and it is through wielding expertise in the detection and elimination of microbes that this is made possible. Despite being a ubiquitous threat, microbial methods are becoming more potent, more rapid, and better understood. This is an exciting time for the field, new standards and guidelines are being implemented, and alternative testing methodologies continue to be developed, and Microbiology sustains significant levels of investment from the global pharma industry.

This conference will connect subject matter experts in risk, pharmaceutical microbiology, aseptic technique, and beyond to explore the critical topics in this thriving field, from the movement toward process automation and minimization of operator intervention, to the latest technologies in rapid microbiological testing methods and sterility assurance.”

Key conference highlights include:

• Review implementation guidance and validation for efficient disinfectant efficacy programs

• Uncover principles in best-practice and the benefits of a robust contamination control strategy

• Address fungal mould contamination and risk-based tools to tackle spore spreading

• Delve into the sterility assurance assessment and holistic closure integrity testing

• Explore the impact of the ongoing pandemic and the changing face of the pharma industry

• Understand new unique case studies, from contamination control as it relates to microbiome products, to risk-based assessments of traditional microbiological tests

Furthermore, the post-conference interactive workshops will be held on April 29th, 2022 which will delve into risk assessment and cleaning validation, as well as an exclusive opportunity to evaluate US Pharmacopeial standards, details:

Workshop A: Risk Assessment and Cleaning Validation

Workshop Leader: Fred Ohsiek, SME, Cleaning Validation, North America

Workshop B: USP Microbiology 2022 – Keeping Up with Standards

Workshop Leader: Donald Singer, Chair, General Chapters - Microbiology Expert Committee, US Pharmacopeia and Ecolab Life Sciences

Latest brochure can be downloaded at http://ww.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR2

Sponsored by: Bioscience International, Associates of Cape Cod and Microbiologics

SMi’s 5th Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

April 27-28, 2022

Boston, USA

#SMiPharmaMicroEC

http://ww.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR2

