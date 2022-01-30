Submit Release
Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 900,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week

Governor Ned Lamont

01/30/2022

State Has Delivered Total of 4.5 Million Self-Tests to Partner Organizations So Far This Month

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut this week distributed another 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far this month to 4.5 million.

“We are continuing to work with many public and private organizations to help distribute these self-tests to the residents of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “If anyone has been unable to get their hands on a self-test, I strongly encourage them to place an order through President Biden’s distribution program by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 800-232-0233 and they will be mailed to your house for free.”

The state has been working to procure the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.

The governor said his administration has thousands more self-tests on order that are in the process of being delivered to the state and will be distributed to partner organizations as soon as they arrive.

Some of the deliveries Connecticut state government made for the week of January 24, 2022, included:

  • Nearly 450,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations; K-12 students, teachers, and staff; first responders; and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs;
  • 300,000 self-tests to community groups, vulnerable populations, and faith-based organizations;
  • 60,000 self-tests to UConn (Combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, every public college and university in Connecticut now has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the safe return to campus); and
  • 60,000 self-tests to state employees and private nonprofit providers.

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

Recipient

Distributed week of January 24, 2022

Total to date

Municipalities*

446,000

1,801,000

K-12 students, teachers, and staff*

-

1,420,000

Early childhood

-

164,000

State employees and PNPs

65,000

282,000

Faith-based

132,000

290,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings

4,000

53,000

Foodshare

20,000

57,000

Homebound individuals

6,000

29,000

K-12 bus drivers

10,000

21,000

Center For Disability Rights

5,000

10,000

Undocumented residents

20,000

26,000

Seasonal farm workers

10,000

19,000

Incarcerated population

5,000

19,000

Public college & university students

60,000

73,000

Nursing home visitation

9,000

59,000

Coalition Against Domestic Violence

20,000

40,000

Hartford Communities That Care

3,000

6,000

LGBTQ Communities

5,000

9,000

Spanish American Merchants

12,000

25,000

Malta House Of Care

2,000

3,000

Community Re-Entry Programs

-

4,000

Hospitality workers and community organizations

-

20,000

Women’s healthcare providers

11,000

11,000

American Red Cross

20,000

20,000

Salvation Army

30,000

30,000

Child Guidance

5,000

5,000

TOTAL

900,000

4,496,000

*Beginning the week of January 17, municipal allocations include self-tests for K-12 students, teachers, and staff; data not yet available to separate allocations.

Procurement and distribution of the tests by the state has been overseen by the Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard. In addition, the State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Housing has provided support for test distribution to the communities each of those respective state agencies serve.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

Distribution channels:


