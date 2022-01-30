Press Releases

01/30/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 900,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week

State Has Delivered Total of 4.5 Million Self-Tests to Partner Organizations So Far This Month

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut this week distributed another 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far this month to 4.5 million.

“We are continuing to work with many public and private organizations to help distribute these self-tests to the residents of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “If anyone has been unable to get their hands on a self-test, I strongly encourage them to place an order through President Biden’s distribution program by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 800-232-0233 and they will be mailed to your house for free.”

The state has been working to procure the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.

The governor said his administration has thousands more self-tests on order that are in the process of being delivered to the state and will be distributed to partner organizations as soon as they arrive.

Some of the deliveries Connecticut state government made for the week of January 24, 2022, included:

Nearly 450,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations; K-12 students, teachers, and staff; first responders; and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs;

300,000 self-tests to community groups, vulnerable populations, and faith-based organizations;

60,000 self-tests to UConn (Combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, every public college and university in Connecticut now has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the safe return to campus); and

60,000 self-tests to state employees and private nonprofit providers.

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

Recipient Distributed week of January 24, 2022 Total to date Municipalities* 446,000 1,801,000 K-12 students, teachers, and staff* - 1,420,000 Early childhood - 164,000 State employees and PNPs 65,000 282,000 Faith-based 132,000 290,000 Residents and clients of congregate settings 4,000 53,000 Foodshare 20,000 57,000 Homebound individuals 6,000 29,000 K-12 bus drivers 10,000 21,000 Center For Disability Rights 5,000 10,000 Undocumented residents 20,000 26,000 Seasonal farm workers 10,000 19,000 Incarcerated population 5,000 19,000 Public college & university students 60,000 73,000 Nursing home visitation 9,000 59,000 Coalition Against Domestic Violence 20,000 40,000 Hartford Communities That Care 3,000 6,000 LGBTQ Communities 5,000 9,000 Spanish American Merchants 12,000 25,000 Malta House Of Care 2,000 3,000 Community Re-Entry Programs - 4,000 Hospitality workers and community organizations - 20,000 Women’s healthcare providers 11,000 11,000 American Red Cross 20,000 20,000 Salvation Army 30,000 30,000 Child Guidance 5,000 5,000 TOTAL 900,000 4,496,000 *Beginning the week of January 17, municipal allocations include self-tests for K-12 students, teachers, and staff; data not yet available to separate allocations.

Procurement and distribution of the tests by the state has been overseen by the Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard. In addition, the State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Housing has provided support for test distribution to the communities each of those respective state agencies serve.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.