Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 900,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week
01/30/2022
State Has Delivered Total of 4.5 Million Self-Tests to Partner Organizations So Far This Month
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut this week distributed another 900,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far this month to 4.5 million.
“We are continuing to work with many public and private organizations to help distribute these self-tests to the residents of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “If anyone has been unable to get their hands on a self-test, I strongly encourage them to place an order through President Biden’s distribution program by visiting covidtests.gov or calling 800-232-0233 and they will be mailed to your house for free.”
The state has been working to procure the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.
The governor said his administration has thousands more self-tests on order that are in the process of being delivered to the state and will be distributed to partner organizations as soon as they arrive.
Some of the deliveries Connecticut state government made for the week of January 24, 2022, included:
- Nearly 450,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations; K-12 students, teachers, and staff; first responders; and other front-facing municipal employees and non-licensed childcare programs;
- 300,000 self-tests to community groups, vulnerable populations, and faith-based organizations;
- 60,000 self-tests to UConn (Combined with earlier deliveries to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, every public college and university in Connecticut now has at least one self-test available for every residential student to facilitate the safe return to campus); and
- 60,000 self-tests to state employees and private nonprofit providers.
In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:
|
Recipient
|
Distributed week of January 24, 2022
|
Total to date
|
Municipalities*
|
446,000
|
1,801,000
|
K-12 students, teachers, and staff*
|
-
|
1,420,000
|
Early childhood
|
-
|
164,000
|
State employees and PNPs
|
65,000
|
282,000
|
Faith-based
|
132,000
|
290,000
|
Residents and clients of congregate settings
|
4,000
|
53,000
|
Foodshare
|
20,000
|
57,000
|
Homebound individuals
|
6,000
|
29,000
|
K-12 bus drivers
|
10,000
|
21,000
|
Center For Disability Rights
|
5,000
|
10,000
|
Undocumented residents
|
20,000
|
26,000
|
Seasonal farm workers
|
10,000
|
19,000
|
Incarcerated population
|
5,000
|
19,000
|
Public college & university students
|
60,000
|
73,000
|
Nursing home visitation
|
9,000
|
59,000
|
Coalition Against Domestic Violence
|
20,000
|
40,000
|
Hartford Communities That Care
|
3,000
|
6,000
|
LGBTQ Communities
|
5,000
|
9,000
|
Spanish American Merchants
|
12,000
|
25,000
|
Malta House Of Care
|
2,000
|
3,000
|
Community Re-Entry Programs
|
-
|
4,000
|
Hospitality workers and community organizations
|
-
|
20,000
|
Women’s healthcare providers
|
11,000
|
11,000
|
American Red Cross
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
Salvation Army
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
Child Guidance
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
TOTAL
|
900,000
|
4,496,000
|
*Beginning the week of January 17, municipal allocations include self-tests for K-12 students, teachers, and staff; data not yet available to separate allocations.
Procurement and distribution of the tests by the state has been overseen by the Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard. In addition, the State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Housing has provided support for test distribution to the communities each of those respective state agencies serve.
For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.
