Offender Walks Away from Bakersfield Reentry Facility

BAKERSFIELD — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Michael Scallion, who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Scallion was discovered missing at 8:44 p.m. and an emergency count confirmed he had left the MCRP without authorization. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were immediately dispatched to locate and apprehend Scallion and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Scallion, 34, is a Hispanic man who is 5’ 10” tall, weighs 166 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and is wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles and a gray beanie.

Scallion was admitted from Kern County on Sept. 27, 2021, to serve two years for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and was scheduled to be released in July. He had been housed in the MCRP since Dec. 20, 2021.

Anyone who sees Scallion or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

