St. Albans // North Hero Burglaries

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000452 & 22A2000455

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Boudreau & Trooper Underwood

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 1/29/2022 at 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset View Rd. and Jerusalem Pt. in North Hero.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 29, 2022 Vermont State Police received two separate calls regarding burglaries in North Hero. Both incidents area still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 8025245993.