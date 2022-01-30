Submit Release
Middlesex/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI/ MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A3000490                   

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                               

 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: January 29, 2022 at approximately 1508 ours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guptil Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jeffrey Knight

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 29, 2022 at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to Guptil Road, in Waterbury, for a report of a vehicle that had drove off the road into the ditch and was on its side.  Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Jeffrey Knight (57) of Waterbury.  While speaking to Knight, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.  Knight was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing.  Knight was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Court – Criminal Division on 02/17/2022 at 0800 to answer to the charges of DUI #1.  The vehicle was towed from the scene by E&S Towing.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington - Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 at 0800 hours

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

Middlesex/DUI Crash

