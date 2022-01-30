Middlesex/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI/ MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3000490
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: January 29, 2022 at approximately 1508 ours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guptil Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jeffrey Knight
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 29, 2022 at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to Guptil Road, in Waterbury, for a report of a vehicle that had drove off the road into the ditch and was on its side. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Jeffrey Knight (57) of Waterbury. While speaking to Knight, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Knight was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Knight was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Court – Criminal Division on 02/17/2022 at 0800 to answer to the charges of DUI #1. The vehicle was towed from the scene by E&S Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 at 0800 hours
(802) 229-2648 (fax)