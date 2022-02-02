Buying A Small to Mid-Sized Business: A Checklist For Serious Buyers Of Small Businesses

A Checklist For Serious Buyers: When Buying A Small to Mid-Sized Business BizBen.com - Assistance With Buying & Selling Small Businesses In The USA

The idea to have a buying a business checklist follows the adage that it's always useful to start with a plan when searching to buy a small business for sale.

All buyers of small businesses should watch out for certain variables. This new Blog post on BizBen.com offers serious business buyers useful tips and items to watch out for.” — Peter Siegel MBA BizBen ProBuy Program Director