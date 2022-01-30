Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Tractor Trailer Travel Ban Will Be Lifted at 11:59pm Saturday

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the tractor trailer travel ban on all limited access highways statewide that he enacted due to the severe winter storm will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022. This is being done in coordination with neighboring states that also implemented similar travel bans during the storm.

“While the storm appears to be subsiding, the roads remain slick, and we continue to strongly urge everyone to stay off the roads if they can while the plow crews work to clear them,” Governor Lamont said.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s order lifting tractor trailer travel ban at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022