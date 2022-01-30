Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,195 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Announces Tractor Trailer Travel Ban Will Be Lifted at 11:59pm Saturday

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

01/29/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Tractor Trailer Travel Ban Will Be Lifted at 11:59pm Saturday

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the tractor trailer travel ban on all limited access highways statewide that he enacted due to the severe winter storm will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022. This is being done in coordination with neighboring states that also implemented similar travel bans during the storm.

“While the storm appears to be subsiding, the roads remain slick, and we continue to strongly urge everyone to stay off the roads if they can while the plow crews work to clear them,” Governor Lamont said.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s order lifting tractor trailer travel ban at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Announces Tractor Trailer Travel Ban Will Be Lifted at 11:59pm Saturday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.