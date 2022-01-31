Bergen County Association of School Security Professionals President Shares Security Insights to Keep you Safe

Provide by Johnathan Miller with Permission to use Created by our Brother Company: https://ourprintconnection.com

Does your school have the necessary policies and procedures to keep your students, staff, faculty and administration safe?

Life will happen everyday things may happen to you but its how you choose to respond that shapes your character and integrity” — John C. Morley

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, January 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The JMOR Tech Talk Showly is an informative weekly Technology national podcast and NJ TV Show that features guests locally to around the globe who are authors, thought leaders, professionals, subject matter experts whose insights and stories might just change your life. This show is hosted by Mr. John C. Morley Serial Entrepreneur, Inspirations for your Life, and Daily Show streams to provide insights to improve the quality of your life and improve your life and others.On Feb 4, 2022, Mr. Jonathan Miller who is the President of Bergen County Association of School Security Professionals, retired Captain of Police. Mr. Miller has an extensive inventory of experience in school safety, reunification, school security, security management and continues to evolve and adapt to the many changes in security to be aware and protect.Although the show mostly talks about technology, security, let us not discount the importance of physical security and the necessary procedures that should be in place to keep you and your loved ones safe. A few days ago DPS, Denver Public Schools increase security at a school after a visitor came in, harassed parents and staff. According to Merriam Webster's online dictionary, the word harass is a verb and means to “annoy or bother (someone) in a constant or repeated way”. Thus the way the person harassed in this situation was to be verbally abusive to parents and staff. As mentioned in the recent video and I quote “we take safety on the students very serious” but remember we need to protect the staff, faculty, and administration at the buildings as well.This episode will cover how schools may improve their security concerning what is necessary as everything has an associated cost with it. What should schools be doing to keep not only their students safe but also their teachers, additional faculty, and staff? Things may inevitably happen in life, however, all adults and children must be aware of potential crises and what to do if they ever happen. Every child just as adults has their own life and it's important that when certain signs are detected they be addressed before it becomes a serious problem by using friendly, behavioral threat analysis.Mr. Miller will bring priceless information to parents, staff, faculty, and children and hope that he will be will a regular guest a few times a year to provide the insights to be proactive than reactive.If you are an expert in your field and want to be a guest on our show visit https://jmor.com , click on reach out today, and then click on apply to be a guest.Be sure to catch Mr. John C. Morley's other great content at https://linktr.ee/johncmorleyserialentrepreneur John the Science Guy, John C. Morley Serial Entrepreneur Segments: Motivational Friday, Inspirations for your Life, JMOR Tech Talk Show and more.

Sneak peak with Jonathan Miller on What Schools Need to Know?