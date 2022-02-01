Free Online Webinar Schedule Announced : How To Buy A Card Or Coin Laundry Small Business In The USA
Chuck Post announces his line up of webinars for business buyers and entrepreneurs who are interested in purchasing either card or coin laundromats.
Chuck Post announces his upcoming popular Webinar schedule for the next 3 months. This is one of the more popular webinars for business buyers on BizBen.com.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Post (laundry advisor/consultant & business broker) hosts his upcoming live online webinar on "Buying A Laundry Small Business" on the BizBen.com Blog.
— Peter Siegel, MBA - BizBen.com
Online participants should expect an open and honest discussion about both the Pro and the Cons of the vended laundry businesses throughout the USA.
Upcoming Live Online Webinars - Day, Dates, & Times:
Sat 2/5 at 12PM (PST)
Weds 2/16 at 11AM (PST)
Weds 2/23 at 11AM (PST)
Weds 3/2 at 6PM (PST)
Sat 3/12 at 12PM Noon (PST)
Weds 3/23 at 11AM (PST)
Weds 3/30 at 11AM (PST)
Cost: Free
We try to keep these online webinars small enough to accommodate beneficial discussion and to answer all participant questions.
Participants may also email questions in advance if you prefer. We will attempt to answer all of your questions.
In this webinar learn what to look for and what to look out for in purchasing a COIN or Card LAUNDRY.
Unfortunately, it is also a difficult business to purchase with reasonable assurance of the accuracy of information. Compounded to this is a complex Investment Model that needs to be understood. This, accompanied by this complexity is a rapidly changing environment that must be continually monitored. The services we provide to New and Existing Investors will help you make these right choices in selecting your business and to have a better understanding of its current and potential value, in order to better protect your investment.
We are not directly or affiliated with any Distributor or Manufacturer of equipment. We work directly for you, the Buyer, or Current Laundry Owner.
About BizBen.com
BizBen.com (online portal) assists those selling and buying small businesses and franchise resales nationwide. Serving business buyers, owner/sellers, business brokers, agents and small business advisors for over 25 years, over 500 new postings & posts are added daily for those seeking to buy or sell a small to mid-size business in the USA. BizBen.com offers an active Blog, Discussion Module, Resource Directory, over 8,000 Business For Sale & Business Wanted To Buy Postings, and live Webinars / Live Podcasts/Interview Educational Sessions are held weekly on BizBen.
