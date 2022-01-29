PennDOT Removes Tier 3 Restrictions on Certain Vehicles in Southeast Pennsylvania-Tier 1 Restrictions remains for I-295 West to support New Jersey

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the Tier 3 vehicle restrictions that were in place on several interstates across southeast Pennsylvania due to the latest winter storm. In addition, Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will remain in place on westbound Interstate 295 to support New Jersey's winter storm operations.

The purpose of the restrictions are to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #