New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Ag. Domestic, Unlawful Mischief, Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B5000221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                          

STATION: VSP New Haven                  

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE: 01/17/2022 / 01/27/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebury / Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Stalking, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Whitney Grady                                     

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/28/2022 at approximately 1022 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding domestic assaults that occurred over a span of several days. After investigation, it was determined that Whitney Grady had assaulted a family/household member causing bodily injury. Additionally, Grady damaged property that did not belong to him and placed a GPS tracking device on the victims vehicle. Grady was located and arrested on 01/29/2022 and taken to the New Haven barracks for processing. He was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on January 31st, 2022 at 12:30PM to answer to the charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 12:30PM       

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

