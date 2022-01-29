New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Ag. Domestic, Unlawful Mischief, Stalking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000221
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE: 01/17/2022 / 01/27/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebury / Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Stalking, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Whitney Grady
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/28/2022 at approximately 1022 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding domestic assaults that occurred over a span of several days. After investigation, it was determined that Whitney Grady had assaulted a family/household member causing bodily injury. Additionally, Grady damaged property that did not belong to him and placed a GPS tracking device on the victims vehicle. Grady was located and arrested on 01/29/2022 and taken to the New Haven barracks for processing. He was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on January 31st, 2022 at 12:30PM to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 12:30PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.