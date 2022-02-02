INDIE-POP SINGER CLOE WILDER RELEASES NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO FOR “WE’RE NOT SPECIAL”

Indie-pop songstress Cloe Wilder returns with her new single “We’re Not Special,” a slyly psychedelic, atmospheric song steeped in acoustic guitar and plenty of reverb. Click photo to enlarge. Cloe will make her New York live performance debut as part of Women That Rock’s special concert in celebration of International Women's Day 2022 at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on March 9, 2022. Click photo to enlarge. The 15-year-old singer and songwriter is quickly establishing herself as an indie-pop artist to watch. Her last video, “In the Next Life,” which dropped last October, was picked up by MTV’s Spankin’ New channel and is still on rotation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie-pop singer CLOE WILDER is back with a slyly psychedelic, atmospheric new single, “WE’RE NOT SPECIAL.”Penned by Cloe and co-writer and producer Sam Nicolosi back in September, the lyrics paint a wistful picture of everyday life—specifically the mundanity—as the singer opens with “Oh my love / Heaven waits for no one / We’re not special.”“I love presenting certain topics that are a bit elusive and mysterious,” says Cloe. Heavily influenced by artists like Lana Del Rey and Phoebe Bridgers, along with Sasha Sloan, and Lennon Stella, the 15-year-old songwriter incites emotion and vulnerability, wrapping her stories with subtle angst and haunting melodies.LISTEN TO “WE’RE NOT SPECIAL” HERE. “‘We’re Not Special’ is written as if I’m speaking to this person about all of the reasons why we’re exactly like everyone else. There’s nothing we can say or do that will give us a better shot at this. It’s this complicated mess that makes us hurt. Maintaining relationships can feel so useless to me sometimes. Nothing feels special yet I think it’s okay to embrace that—the mundanity of it all.”Written and tracked in one day, Cloe says the song came together seamlessly. “The day before, Sam and I were messing around with similar chord progressions and we had three lines: ‘Let’s all get wasted /Act like we’re famous / Shut up and fake it.’ At first, we presented it in a different way but I didn’t love where it was going, so the next day he started playing this really pretty intro that we ended up keeping on the song. He sang the first melody, I sat down and it unfolded organically. From there ‘We’re Not Special’ wrote itself.”Sonically, the song contributes to all the aesthetic elements Cloe loves. “It’s earthy, acoustic, my vocals are drenched in reverb, there are some lyrics doubled for harmonies, and it just has this kind of a messy vibe. I feel all of this really worked for the song.”To celebrate the release of the new single, the rising star performed last night at the famous Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, as part of the "Writer's Block" showcase, which curates and hosts industry-based songwriter showcases at prominent venues across the United States (LA/NYC/NASH). Having featured thousands of artists/songwriters such as James Bay, Barns Courtney, Lizzy Mcalpine, JP Saxe, and Jamie N Commons, this puts Cloe in good company!Along with Cloe gracing the stage yesterday, she has also released a new music video for “We’re Not Special,” which dropped today. Filmed at The Cowboy Palace Saloon in California, the visual was directed by Jesse DeFlorio.WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO NOW. Cloe will also be making her New York live performance debut as part of Women That Rock’s special concert in celebration of International Women's Day 2022 at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on March 9, 2022. Featuring a star-studded lineup, the event will include performances by Alice Phoebe Lou, Stalking Gia, Demi Ramos, Cloe Wilder, OK Cowgirl and Scarlet Fiorella.TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE. Cloe Wilder is quickly establishing herself as an indie-pop artist to watch. Her last video, “In the Next Life,” which dropped last October, was picked up by "MTV’s Spankin’ New" channel and is still on rotation. The pianist, who started playing the instrument at the young age of four, curates personal lyricism that feels incredibly relatable, which has led to her earning press coverage by American Songwriter, Naluda Magazine, Lyrical Lemonade, The New Nine and more.Making her debut into the music scene three years ago, she’s amassed more than one million streamed songs on her Spotify page to date. Last year, she released her debut EP, “Teenage Lullabies”—a project which showcased the gifted chanteuse weaving effortlessly through high and low notes on the well-rounded, picturesque seven-track offering. Furthermore, she’s worked with Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish), and Eric Scullin (RZA, Mark Needham [The Killers])—her musical director/keyboardist/guitarist.In between recording and gigging, Cloe rolled out a new live video each week on her YouTube channel in the fall of 2021. Part of the performances of the songs off her EP (“Teenage Lullabies”) were filmed in her hometown of Clearwater, Florida, at the historic landmark Capitol Theater, while others were shot at West Hollywood’s legendary Troubadour. Currently, she is working on a new album, which is slated for release later this year.

