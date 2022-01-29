Speed Restrictions Lifted on Roadways Across Southeast Pennsylvania - Vehicle restrictions remain in place on interstates across Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the 45 mph speed limit restrictions that were in place on several roadways across southeast Pennsylvania due to the latest winter storm.

In addition, Tier 3 vehicle restrictions remain in place on the following interstates across southeast Pennsylvania:

I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line.

I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;

I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;

I-276 full length;

I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and

I-676 full length.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

