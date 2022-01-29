Columbus County Arrests Conclude Undercover ALE Investigation

Friday evening, ALE concluded a months-long investigation which resulted in over 30 arrests and more than 200 drug, alcohol, and weapons charges.

The operation addressed the illegal sales of guns, drugs and alcohol from ABC-licensed businesses and residences throughout Columbus County.

Before dawn on Friday, Jan. 28, local, state, and federal law enforcement officials partnered to serve 32 individuals with felony arrest warrants, as well as a residential search warrant, which stemmed from the undercover operation. Of the 32 individuals, 21 were taken into custody and 11 are still at large.

The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies; special agents seized Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Adderall, Suboxone, Marijuana, Non-taxpaid alcoholic beverages and five firearms.

ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the ABC Commission for the businesses which were found in violation of state law or ABC rules and regulations. Violations can result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

“The success of this operation was the direct result of hard work and cooperation put forth by each agency who participated in the investigation,” said Bryan House, Director of ALE. “Through proactive efforts like this, we hope to make each community safer throughout Columbus County.”

The following agencies participated in the operation: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Chadbourn Police Department, Whiteville Police Department, Tabor City Police Department, Fair Bluff Police Department, N.C. Department of Revenue, N.C. Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.