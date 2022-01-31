Google leaks Pixel 6a name in coloring book with a QR Code - the book manufactured in St. Louis at ColoringBook.com
Missouri based Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com manufactured the physical coloring book designed by Google that named the Pixel 6a via QR code!
To manufacture, design, print, publish, distribute, create or sell a coloring book is what we do.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri based publisher Wayne Bell recently manufactured a coloring book designed by Google that leaked Pixel 6a name via QR code. The QR code located in the physical coloring book will direct you to this Google link, colors.withgoogle.com, debuting a superb high tech digital coloring book. You will find a nice digital coloring book with some great information, it prompted hundreds of high-tech publications and millions of people to ponder, wonder, and ask the question "a coloring book". The link will also appear by scanning the QR code with a camera phone activating a link opening a high-tech digital copy of the coloring book, while leaking the Pixel 6a name. "It is amazing what you can do with a coloring book and digital technology these days," said Bell. You see the surprise, the amazement, the intrigue, and excitement by millions of people online saying Google used a coloring book to debut the Pixel 6a name.
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
Bell has been in the publishing industry for over 40 years. The company he founded, Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com specializing in the manufacture and design of coloring and activity books, and hard back books as well. Since before the day of internet or any of this digital type technology existed, Bell was creating and publishing coloring books. He is known for writing and producing some bestselling every day coloring books for the retail industry and a few of the most diverse and controversial coloring books in American history. The QR code technology is something St. Louis based ColoringBook.com has employed for several years, mainly in the music industry. Their company accesses the latest technology they can find and use to help promote themselves across the globe. Known for publishing books for stars like Chance the Rapper, Ronnie Milsap, Radio City Rockettes, the John Denver estate, companies like, Cirque du Soleil, NBC Universal, numerous marketing or PR firms, the movie industry, educators and business in several countries, the US Department of State, even The White House and this includes politicians from every party. Bell's company prides itself on listening to their customers and doing exactly what companies pay his organization to do.
"Providing custom designed books for retail, wholesale, businesses and professionals is what we do," says Bell. "People giggle or laugh sometimes at what we do with a coloring book. I call it fundamental high tech living in a world of color. Get a book and color, see what is does to you, no matter the age; physiologically, emotionally, and psychologically. Focusing on what happens in the coloring process is something Bell has spoken about at major colleges and universities. He's been paid as an Executive in Residence Bell and earned up to 5k a day to disclose or speak about his coloring knowledge/secrets, in psych departments, convention halls, board rooms and classrooms. One high end University had 40 students study Bell as a part of their thesis. Bell seems driven to succeed, stating his biggest fear in life is fear of 'failure' and stating he processes color in a unique and different way, with no explanation given.
"To manufacture, design, print, publish, distribute, create or sell a coloring book is what we do. Helping others through coloring books is fun and it’s an honor to do work for the people that trust us to provide them with their books. I made coloring books before the internet, Google, or any search engine existed. It’s a special time and I am darn glad Google, and the internet is now here and that I was around to experience some of the changes the world has gone though," said Bell.
