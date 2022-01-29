Registration is open for SMi’s 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

SMi Reports: The leading Pain Therapeutics Conference will take place for its 22nd consecutive year on 4-5 May 2022 in London, UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference taking place in London, UK on 4th and 5th May 2022. to explore novel compounds and treatments for pain: opioids and the alternatives

The brochure is available to download at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR1

Pain Therapeutics conference will cover the leading advances in pain therapeutics, exploring late development clinical trials, novel treatments for chronic conditions, technology collaboration treatments, using VR and Medical Devices that carry out non-invasive nerve stimulation. Industry leaders will uncover the latest advancements in the field, highlighting the use of opioids and the future for cannabinoids within the pain therapeutics field. Furthermore, policy experts will provide an essential regulatory perspective for this year’s agenda, providing an exciting and comprehensive insight into the pain therapeutics market.

The conference also addresses how he pain industry was affected by COVID-19, with many individuals suffering with pain conditions, unable to get help or treatment. Therefore, there has been a push to ensure that new and more effective treatments will be made available to patients. There is also still a need to move away from Opioids based pain treatment.

Key Conference Highlights:

• Discover the new treatments available for those with pain diseases, such as migraine, atopic dermatitis and muscle spasms

• Develop your knowledge of analgesics for the treatment of pain

• Discuss the new alternative treatments for pain and the use of opioids within the field

• Network with industry professionals and discuss recent advances in the industry including updates on the latest research into personalised analgesics

• Explore chronic pain with perspectives from industry professionals and how transcriptomics technology is being used to gain a deeper understanding of chronic pain

SMi Group are proud to announce that the conference chairman is industry expert Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Key Speakers Presenting include:

• Michael Seminerio, Senior Director, US Medical Lead, Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Mark Field, CEO and Co-founder, Eptiva Therapeutics Ltd.

• Joshua Cohen, Chief Medical Officer, Braeburn

• Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Scientific Officer, GB Sciences

• Jennifer Beierlein, Ph.D, Health Program Specialist, National Institutes of Health

• Barbara I. Karp, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, National Institutes of Health

• Todd Krueger, President and CEO, AOBiome Therapeutics

• Arun Bhaskar, President, The British Pain Society

The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed on the conference website at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/pr1

Proudly sponsored by: CDHR

