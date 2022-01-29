State Route 670 is Closed Due to Crash in Wayne County

Dunmore, PA – SR 670 (PA 670) is closed between the intersections of Wayne Street and Sugar Street in Bethany Borough, Wayne County due to a crash. Vehicle crashed into a utility pole with low hanging wires disrupting truck traffic.. The estimated time of reopening is 12:00 PM.

