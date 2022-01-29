Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / LSA (X5) / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B5000230

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

 

STATION: New Haven                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022, 2218 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little Chicago Rd. in the Town of Ferrisburgh

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-DUI #1

 

-Leaving the scene of an accident (X5)

 

-Negligent Operation

 

 

ACCUSED: Olivia Wing

 

AGE: 30

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/28/2022 at 2218 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a motor vehicle crash on Little Chicago Rd. in the Town of Ferrisburgh. It was reported that the vehicle struck several mailboxes and left the scene of the accident. Upon investigation, it was discovered the vehicle struck 2 parked motor vehicles and 3 mailboxes.

 

Troopers subsequently located the vehicle on Hawkins Rd. The operator was identified as Olivia Wing (30) of Milton, VT.

 

While speaking with Wing, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Wing was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.

 

Wing was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022, 1230 hours           

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / LSA (X5) / Negligent Operation

