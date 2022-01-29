Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,643 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 22A3000485

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 @ 2156 hours

 

LOCATION: Carnes Road, Barre Town

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Tiffany Fisk

 

VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine, Criminal DLS

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

 

 

ACCUSED: David Tom

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; conviction of violent crime

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

 

 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Tiffany Fisk and one of the passengers was identified as David Tom. Troopers were assisted on scene by Barre Town PD. Troopers developed probable cause that there may be drugs in the vehicle. In addition, investigation revealed Fisk to have a criminally suspended driver’s license and that Tom was in violation of his court ordered curfew. Both Fisk and Tom were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Investigation revealed Fisk to be in possession of crack cocaine and Tom to be in possession of a firearm. Tom is Brady Disqualified and prohibited from possessing firearms as a violent offender. Fisk and Tom were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division and subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/3022 @ 1230 hours  /   02/10/2022 @ 0830 hours

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.