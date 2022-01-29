Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 22A3000485
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 @ 2156 hours
LOCATION: Carnes Road, Barre Town
ACCUSED: Tiffany Fisk
VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine, Criminal DLS
AGE: 32
CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
ACCUSED: David Tom
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; conviction of violent crime
AGE: 37
CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Tiffany Fisk and one of the passengers was identified as David Tom. Troopers were assisted on scene by Barre Town PD. Troopers developed probable cause that there may be drugs in the vehicle. In addition, investigation revealed Fisk to have a criminally suspended driver’s license and that Tom was in violation of his court ordered curfew. Both Fisk and Tom were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Investigation revealed Fisk to be in possession of crack cocaine and Tom to be in possession of a firearm. Tom is Brady Disqualified and prohibited from possessing firearms as a violent offender. Fisk and Tom were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division and subsequently released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/3022 @ 1230 hours / 02/10/2022 @ 0830 hours
