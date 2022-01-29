Middlesex Barracks / Possession of Crack Cocaine, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22A3000485

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 @ 2156 hours

LOCATION: Carnes Road, Barre Town

ACCUSED: Tiffany Fisk

VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine, Criminal DLS

AGE: 32

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

ACCUSED: David Tom

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; conviction of violent crime

AGE: 37

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Tiffany Fisk and one of the passengers was identified as David Tom. Troopers were assisted on scene by Barre Town PD. Troopers developed probable cause that there may be drugs in the vehicle. In addition, investigation revealed Fisk to have a criminally suspended driver’s license and that Tom was in violation of his court ordered curfew. Both Fisk and Tom were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Investigation revealed Fisk to be in possession of crack cocaine and Tom to be in possession of a firearm. Tom is Brady Disqualified and prohibited from possessing firearms as a violent offender. Fisk and Tom were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division and subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/3022 @ 1230 hours / 02/10/2022 @ 0830 hours

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861