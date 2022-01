Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 31, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS MONDAY, JANUARY 31, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Monday, January 31, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 322 *SB 6 ELECTION SECURITY & ADMINISTRATION (IVEY-SOTO/LOUIS)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

Presentation/Discussion: Rolf Schmidt-Peterson, Director/Hydrologist, State of NM – 50 Year New Mexico Water Plan

*SB 54 STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE (STEINBORN) SB 157 CONTINUE CHILE LABOR INCENTIVE PROGRAM (STEINBORN) SB 139 NMSU STATEWIDE AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMS (STEFANICS) SB 162 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Monday, January 31, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 91 UNEMPLOYED BOOT CAMP TRAINING PROGRAMS (TALLMAN)SB 101 SCHOOL GROUP INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS (POPE) SB 110 SCHOOL BUS DRIVER COMPENSATION (PIRTLE) SB 132 EDUCATIONAL ASSISTANT MINIMUM SALARY (STEWART) SB 140 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (STEFANICS/GARRATT)SB 161 SPACE VALLEY CENTER (HICKEY)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Monday, January 31, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SB 95 SANTA FE HOMEBOUND PERSON MEALS (RODRIGUEZ) SB 96 SANTA FE HOMELESS SHELTER (RODRIGUEZ) SB 148 IMPROVE PERINATAL HEALTH (RODRIGUEZ) SB 151 AT-RISK YOUTH TRAINING & CASE MANAGEMENT (STEFANICS) SB 119 UNM HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 103 WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS STAFF BACKGROUND CHECKS (PADILLA) SB 152 EXTEND SCOPE OF HUMAN RIGHTS ACT (HAMBLEN) SB 159 LEGISLATIVE RETIREMENT CHANGES (INGLE)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Monday, January 31, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr. after session – Room 321 *SB 12 AG OFFICE FOR MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSONS (PINTO) SB 38 EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS (GONZALES) SB 144 INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION WORKERS (DUHIGG) SJR 8 SALARIES FOR PUBLIC OFFICIALS, CA (IVEY-SOTO)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 30 minutes after session – Room 321 SB 26 HOLD HARMLESS DISTRIBUTIONS (SHENDO/JOHNSON) SB 27 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS HOLD HARMLESS DEDUCTIONS (GRIGGS) SB 49 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (TALLMAN) SB 60 FILM COMPANY SECURITY GROSS RECEIPTS (PADILLA) SB 85 TAX EXEMPTION FOR MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY (POPE) SB 137 DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS (KERNAN) SB 138 MEDICAL & HEALTH CARE GROSS RECEIPTS (KERNAN)

###