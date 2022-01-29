Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:48 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Upon arrival, Third District members located and arrested the suspect. A firearm was recovered on scene.

 

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, 18 year-old Christopher Frink, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

 

We would like to thank our federal partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division, for their assistance in this case.

 

###

