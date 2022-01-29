Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,645 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: Discussion of Opioid Settlement Funds

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Attorney General’s Office, and the Utah Opioid Task Force Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee (OSAC) would like to inform the public of a discussion about the state’s anticipated receipt and allocation of litigation settlement funds.  The Utah Attorney General’s office joined other Attorneys General across the nation to hold various pharmaceutical, distribution, and consulting companies accountable for fueling the opioid crisis. 

The Joint Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee will discuss the Blueprint recommendations and settlement monies on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 8:00 am in Room 30 of the House Office Building. The meeting will also be streamed on the Legislature’s web page.

The monies are expected to start arriving within the next year and are designated to ameliorate the harms these companies have directly contributed to. No amount of money can bring back our loved ones, nor can it undo the trauma many families have faced and continue to face. But resources can be strategically utilized to help those who have been impacted the most, to prevent future substance misuse in communities, and to help bring wellness to our communities. The OSAC has issued a Blueprint to guide the use of these resources. It is available here as an attachment and at www.UtahOpioidPriorities.org 

The endorsement and partnership of this Blueprint are:

Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice (CCJJ)

Utah Department of Commerce

Utah Department of Health

Utah Department of Human Services

Utah League of Cities and Towns

###

Related

You just read:

Advisory: Discussion of Opioid Settlement Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.