Advisory: Discussion of Opioid Settlement Funds

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Attorney General’s Office, and the Utah Opioid Task Force Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee (OSAC) would like to inform the public of a discussion about the state’s anticipated receipt and allocation of litigation settlement funds. The Utah Attorney General’s office joined other Attorneys General across the nation to hold various pharmaceutical, distribution, and consulting companies accountable for fueling the opioid crisis.

The Joint Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee will discuss the Blueprint recommendations and settlement monies on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 8:00 am in Room 30 of the House Office Building. The meeting will also be streamed on the Legislature’s web page.

The monies are expected to start arriving within the next year and are designated to ameliorate the harms these companies have directly contributed to. No amount of money can bring back our loved ones, nor can it undo the trauma many families have faced and continue to face. But resources can be strategically utilized to help those who have been impacted the most, to prevent future substance misuse in communities, and to help bring wellness to our communities. The OSAC has issued a Blueprint to guide the use of these resources. It is available here as an attachment and at www.UtahOpioidPriorities.org

The endorsement and partnership of this Blueprint are:

Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice (CCJJ)

Utah Department of Commerce

Utah Department of Health

Utah Department of Human Services

Utah League of Cities and Towns

