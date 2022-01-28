Buses to jump the queue along Pat Bay Highway

CANADA, January 28 - Transit users travelling through the peninsula communities will soon enjoy a faster commute as work begins on new lanes so buses can jump the queue at Mount Newton Cross Road and the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17).

“Our government is committed to providing convenient and affordable public transit alternatives to travelling by car,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These enhancements will make travel easier and faster for transit users and provide more safe, active transportation options for people walking and cycling along the Highway 17 corridor, benefiting businesses and connecting communities for years to come.”

These improvements will support enhancements to transit services along the Highway 17 corridor, including new stops that service Indigenous communities. The bus queue lanes will start before the intersection and will allow transit buses to bypass congestion. The lane will continue after the intersection at Highway 17, where buses will merge back into the traffic flow.

“Through CleanBC, we’re providing better clean transportation options for people by improving public transit and active transportation,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “This new project will mean faster, more convenient transit trips along an important travel corridor in the capital region, which will help reduce congestion and climate pollution.”

The project will also reconfigure the intersection to improve safety and sight lines by rebuilding traffic islands, as well as adding new signals, signage and road markings. Crews will make enhancements to existing pathways and add new sidewalks.

Some highway lane closures will be required during night work, enabling crews to undertake work without causing daytime disruptions to the extensive vehicle traffic on Highway 17. Existing cyclist and pedestrian facilities will remain open during construction.

The project is a priority identified in the South Island Transportation Strategy, an integrated approach to travel options by increasing the infrastructure needed to build connections and capacity, improve safety, and expand choices for sustainable travel. This project also supports government’s CleanBC Roadmap 2030 climate goals and Move.Commute.Connect, B.C.’s active transportation strategy.

The total project budget for this work is $7.6 million. Nanaimo-based Milestone Equipment Contracting Inc. will complete the installation of the new bus stops and transit queue jumpers near the intersection.

Learn More:

Learn more about the South Island Transportation Strategy: https://gov.bc.ca/southislandtransportationstrategy

Learn more about CleanBC, B.C.’s climate action strategy: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/

Learn more about B.C.’s active transportation strategy, Move.Commute.Connect: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/active/