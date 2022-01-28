Senator Smith blocks threat to Iowa law enforcement

Submit Release
Today State Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City blocked proposed legislation that would have increased the dangers faced by Iowa law enforcement officers.

Senate File 332 would have doubled how dark Iowa car windows can be. At Thursday’s subcommittee meeting on the bill, legislators heard testimony from several state troopers and from organizations representing county sheriffs and deputies and local law enforcement officers.

The law enforcement members all agreed that allowing Iowa car windows to be two times darker than allowed by current Iowa law would increase the dangers they face every day on the job.

One state trooper at the meeting, Colonel Nathan Fulk, described the threat he faced when approaching an Oklahoma car that had just robbed an Iowa bank. As he approached the car, Fulk was unable to see how many people were inside because Oklahoma allows car windows to be heavily tinted.  Colonel Falk explained that the dangers he faced were significantly increased because he could not see into the car.  Fortunately, the lone criminal in the car was arrested without loss of life.

When similar legislation was discussed this year, Senator Smith reinforced the concerns expressed by Iowa law enforcement and won over the Republican members of the committee.  Today, the proposal was defeated in the subcommittee by a vote of 3 to 0.

“Increasing the dangers Iowa law enforcement officers face was a bad idea last year, and it is still a bad idea this year,” Smith said. “I’m glad that the other members of the subcommittee agreed with me this time.  Let’s make sure Iowa law enforcement officers continue to be able to see what’s going on when they approach cars in Iowa.” 

Link to the proposed legislation, Senate File 332: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=sf332

