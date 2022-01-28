Submit Release
Applications Sought For The Commission On Appellate Court Appointments

PHOENIX – The Nominating Committee for the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments is currently accepting applications for three non-attorney positions on the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments. 

The Nominating Committee is seeking non-attorneys who are well-informed and passionate about Arizona, its judiciary and who do not hold governmental, elective or appointive office for profit.

In accordance with the Arizona Constitution, the makeup of the commission shall, to the extent feasible, reflect the diversity of the population of the State, with not more than five of the same political party and not more than two from any one county. Due to the current membership of the commission, this vacancy is NOT available to (1) registered Republicans or (2) residents of Maricopa or Pinal County. Residents of all other counties who are not registered Republicans are eligible and encouraged to apply.

All applicants must have resided in Arizona for no less than five years and they shall not be judges, retired judges or admitted to the practice of law before the Supreme Court of Arizona.

Applications must be received or postmarked no later than February 15, 2022. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.

Interested individuals may apply by clicking here: https://bc.azgovernor.gov/bc/form/boards-and-commissions-application.

For further information about the Supreme Court and the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments, visit https://www.azcourts.gov/jnc/. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.

###

