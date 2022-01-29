Governor Newsom Appoints Nancy Farias Director of the Employment Development Department

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Employment Development Department (EDD) Chief Deputy Director of External Affairs, Legislation and Policy Nancy Farias as Director of EDD, filling the role held by outgoing Director Rita Saenz since 2020. Director Saenz will continue to serve the Administration by resuming her role as a Commissioner on the California Commission on Aging.

“Director Saenz took the helm at EDD at a critical juncture of the pandemic, bringing her decades of experience in the public and private sectors to tackle the unprecedented challenges facing our state and nation,” said Governor Newsom. “With her steadfast leadership and dedication to public service, Director Saenz spearheaded important reforms at the Department to better serve working Californians, prevent fraud and hold bad actors to account. On behalf of all Californians, I thank her for taking on this vital role and for continuing to serve the people of our state as part of the Administration.”

“Nancy Farias has played an invaluable role in the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s unemployment system and implement improvements to better support hardworking Californians when they need it most. I look forward to her partnership in this all-important work to help California’s families, businesses and communities continue to recover and thrive,” the Governor added.

Farias, 49, of Sacramento, has served as Chief Deputy Director of External Affairs, Legislation and Policy at the California Employment Development Department since 2020. Farias was Director of Government Relations at SEIU Local 1000 from 2017 to 2020. She was Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Senator Henry Stern from 2016 to 2017 and District Director at the Office of Assemblymember Mike Gatto from 2015 to 2016. She was Deputy Secretary of Legislation at the Government Operations Agency from 2013 to 2016, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the California Department of Human Resources from 2012 to 2013 and Legislative Director at SEIU Local 1000 from 2009 to 2012. Farias was Senior Vice President at Smith, Ruddock & Hayes from 2008 to 2009 and an Associate at Wolkon & Pascucci LLP from 2002 to 2008. Farias earned a Master of Science degree in Political Science from Suffolk University and a Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk University Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,613. Farias is a Democrat.

Governor Newsom also announced the following appointments today:

Jeffrey T. Killip, 62, of Olympia, WA, has been appointed Chief of the Division of Occupational Safety and Health at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Killip has served as Acting Deputy Assistant Director of the Division of Occupational Safety and Health at the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries since 2021 and Senior Manager of Education and Outreach Programs there since 2017. He served in several positions at the Division from 2012 to 2017, including Industrial Hygiene and Laboratory Manager for Technical Services and Rules Manager. Killip was Regulatory Counsel and Board Vice Chair at the Western Institutional Review Board – WIRB Copernicus Group from 2010 to 2014. He was a Policy Health Analyst at the Washington State Healthcare Authority in 2010 and a Public Health Law Consultant at the Northwest Center for Public Health Practice at the University of Washington from 2009 to 2012. He was a Managing Director at the Washington State Association of Local Public Health Officials from 2007 to 2009 and a Behavioral Health Clinic Program Manager at the Southcentral Foundation from 2004 to 2005. He was an Assistant Attorney General in the Washington State Attorney General’s Office from 2005 to 2007 and in the Alaska Attorney General’s Office from 1991 to 2004. Killip was a Deputy District Attorney in the Colorado 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office from 1988 to 1991 and Assistant Regional Counsel at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2 from 1987 to 1988. Killip earned a Master of Public Health degree from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and a Juris Doctor degree from the Seattle University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $184,008. Killip is a Democrat.

Eric R. Banks, 50, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Chair of the California Public Employment Relations Board, where he has served as Chair since 2021 and as a member since 2013. Banks was Partner at Ten Page Memo LLC from 2012 to 2013. He held several positions at the Service Employees International Union, Local 221 from 2001 to 2012, including Advisor, President and Director of Government and Community Relations. He was a Policy Associate for State Government Affairs at the New York AIDS Coalition from 2000 to 2001. Banks held several positions at the Southern Tier AIDS Program from 1993 to 2000, including Director of Client Services, Assistant Director of Client Services and Case Manager. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,590. Banks is a Democrat.

Ralph E. Lightstone, 73, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where he has served since 2019. Lightstone was a member of the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board in 2019. He was Senior Advisor on Policy and Legislation at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency from 2016 to 2018, where he was Director of Legislation from 2010 to 2016. He was Special Counsel to the Attorney General and a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2002 to 2010. Lightstone earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Loyola University of School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $166,306. Lightstone is a Democrat.

