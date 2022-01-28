FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 28, 2021

Media Advisory Court of Appeals of Maryland issues scheduling order for 2022 Legislative Districting of the State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued a scheduling order, In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State.

The order, along with other documents for this case can be found on the Court of Appeals web page.

The Honorable Alan M. Wilner, retired judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, has been appointed to serve as Special Magistrate.

Scheduling order notable dates:

February 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: Deadline for petitions

February 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.: State’s deadline to answer petition(s)

February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.: Scheduling conference to be held virtually by Special Magistrate

