Ampcus Inc hires an industry leader to expand its presence in the Water Sector
We are incredibly pleased to welcome Barbara Wilson to the Ampcus family. She is recognized nationally as a Water IT leader.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampcus hires an industry leader to expand its presence in the Water Sector
— Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO
Today Ampcus founder and Chief Executive Officer Ann Ramakumaran announced the hiring of Barbara Wilson as Vice President of Technology Programs. The new position will develop and deliver innovative technology solutions to water utilities. Barbara will focus on Ampcus’ vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building within the Water sector.
“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Barbara Wilson to the Ampcus family”, said Ann Ramakumaran. “She is recognized nationally as a Water IT leader, and she has experience with information technologies services associated with drinking water and clean water treatments, from planning to designing/ configuring to implementing and maintaining the IT services needed to make a water utility run.”
Barbara Wilson previously served as the Senior Information Technology (IT) Manager for Metro Water Recovery in Denver, CO. She was responsible for information technology at the utility, where she led major initiatives in IT planning, wireless connectivity, cybersecurity, and IT Service Management. Before Metro, Barbara served as the Senior IT Manager at the City of Fort Worth Water Department (2006-2013), focused on asset management, utility billing and customer experience IT service initiatives. Barbara received her Master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas and her undergraduate degree from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA.
About Ampcus
Ampcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has 16 US offices, 2 innovation labs and a global delivery center. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.
Salil Sankaran
Ampcus Inc
+1 703-638-1346
Salil Sankaran
Ampcus Inc
+1 703-638-1346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn