Submit Release
News Search

There were 371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,466 in the last 365 days.

Ampcus Inc hires an industry leader to expand its presence in the Water Sector

We are incredibly pleased to welcome Barbara Wilson to the Ampcus family. She is recognized nationally as a Water IT leader.”
— Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO
CHANTILLY, VA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampcus hires an industry leader to expand its presence in the Water Sector

Today Ampcus founder and Chief Executive Officer Ann Ramakumaran announced the hiring of Barbara Wilson as Vice President of Technology Programs. The new position will develop and deliver innovative technology solutions to water utilities. Barbara will focus on Ampcus’ vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building within the Water sector.


“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Barbara Wilson to the Ampcus family”, said Ann Ramakumaran. “She is recognized nationally as a Water IT leader, and she has experience with information technologies services associated with drinking water and clean water treatments, from planning to designing/ configuring to implementing and maintaining the IT services needed to make a water utility run.”

Barbara Wilson previously served as the Senior Information Technology (IT) Manager for Metro Water Recovery in Denver, CO. She was responsible for information technology at the utility, where she led major initiatives in IT planning, wireless connectivity, cybersecurity, and IT Service Management. Before Metro, Barbara served as the Senior IT Manager at the City of Fort Worth Water Department (2006-2013), focused on asset management, utility billing and customer experience IT service initiatives. Barbara received her Master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas and her undergraduate degree from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA.


About Ampcus

Ampcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has 16 US offices, 2 innovation labs and a global delivery center. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.
Salil Sankaran
Ampcus Inc
+1 703-638-1346

Salil Sankaran
Ampcus Inc
+1 703-638-1346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ampcus Inc hires an industry leader to expand its presence in the Water Sector

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.