STATE REPRESENTATIVE JESSICA GONZÁLEZ HOSTING COVID-19 AND FLU VACCINATION CLINIC IN GRAND PRAIRIE

by: Rep. González, Jessica
01/28/2022

Dallas, Texas – State Representative Jessica González announced her office will partner with the City of Grand Prairie, Dallas County Health and Human Services, and Andrews Distributing Company to host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic in Grand Prairie on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The clinic will take place at the Veterans Park Event Center located at 925 Conover Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051.

State Representative Jessica González issued the following statement: “COVID-19 continues to spread due to the Omicron variant, disproportionately affecting communities like House District 104. I'm glad to partner with Grand Prairie, Dallas County, and Andrews Distributing Company to increase the local availability of vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu. Receiving your COVID-19 vaccine and booster helps protect against severe illness and hospitalizations if you contract the virus. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their community.”

The vaccination clinic will offer free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for 1st, 2nd, or 3rd doses, in addition to the flu vaccine. No ID, appointment, or insurance is required. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone above the age of 5. Patients under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dallas County residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccine will get a $25 Walmart gift card, while supplies last, and anyone who receives a vaccine will be entered to win a prize giveaway. Please wear a face mask when at the vaccination clinic and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Room E2.820

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0408

(512) 463-1817 Fax

400 South Zang Blvd., Suite 1214

Dallas, Texas 75208

(214) 944-5441

