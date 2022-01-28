PennDOT, PA Turnpike to Implement Vehicle Restrictions on Interstates Across East Central, Southeast Pennsylvania Due to Winter Storm

​

In response to the winter storm and in support of neighboring states, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are planning to implement temporary vehicle restrictions later today on interstates across east-central and southeast Pennsylvania.

Beginning at 5:00 PM, Tier 4 vehicle restrictions will be in place on the following interstates:

• I-80 from I-380 to the New Jersey state line; and • I-78 from I-476 to the New Jersey state line. On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Beginning at 5:00 PM, Tier 3 vehicle restrictions will be in place on the following interstate: • I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line. Beginning at 8:00 PM, Tier 3 vehicle restrictions will be in place on the following interstates: • I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike; • I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line; • I-276 full length; • I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and • I-676 full length.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. MEDIA CONTACTS: Brad Rudolph (Southeast PA), 610-205-6800 ; Ronald J. Young, Jr. (East Central PA), M.P.A., 610-871-4555 .

