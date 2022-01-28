PennDOT and Community Partners Detail Older Driver Safety and Resources

The program included the opportunity to sign up for a free bus pass, get a Yellow Dot packet, and receive other safety related materials.

“Age is not an indicator of driving ability. However, it is important to recognize limitations when they arise so mature drivers can receive proper support and stay safe behind the wheel,” said Geoffrey Crankshaw, a Traffic Safety Outreach Specialist at the Erie County Department of Health.

To help older drivers maintain their safe driving abilities, PennDOT recommends taking a Basic Mature Driver Improvement Course from a certified course instructor. Upon completion of the course and the three-year refresher classes, senior drivers are eligible for a five percent discount on their auto insurance.

The Yellow Dot program assists citizens in the "golden hour" of emergency care following a traffic crash when they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves. Placing a Yellow Dot decal in your vehicle's rear window alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information to ensure you receive the medical attention you need.

As drivers age, there are some warning signs to look for to help determine when it may be appropriate to limit driving or stop driving altogether. Some examples of these warning signs include slowed response to unexpected situations, frequent “close calls,” feeling uncomfortable, nervous, or fearful when driving, getting lost, difficulty staying in the proper lane of traffic, and trouble paying attention to signals, road signs, and pavement markings.

For seniors who decide to limit or stop driving, Pennsylvania provides transportation alternatives, including a wide range of low-cost shared-ride and free public transit programs.

Individuals who are 65 or older can sign up for the Senior Identification Card, which allows an individual to ride any EMTA “e” bus for free.

“EMTA is committed to providing safe, reliable, and convenient transportation services to Erie County, regardless of age, so they can continue to enjoy the quality of life that comes with having mobility,” said EMTA Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Peterson.

A paratransit, or LIFT, program is also available through EMTA. This door-to-door, advance reservation service allows seniors 65 or older to ride for free to doctor’s appointments and the nearest GECAC senior center. Those who cannot independently utilize EMTA’s fixed route service and/or live further than a quarter mile away from a bus route may qualify to ride the LIFT.

More information on EMTA’s services and routes can be found at www.ride-the-e.com.

For seniors who are still able to drive, PennDOT offers the following tips to stay safe:

Have regular eye and medical exams. Near and distance vision is needed to drive safely.

Aging eyes become more sensitive to bright light and glare, so limit nighttime driving and try to avoid looking directly into headlights of approaching vehicles.

Avoid stressful driving situations such as rush hour travel, driving at night or driving in bad weather. Plan trips for daytime hours after 9 A.M. and before 5 P.M. to avoid rush hour traffic. Plan ahead. Know your route and try to stay on familiar roads.

Avoid travelling in bad weather, if at all possible.

Avoid taking medications before driving. Many medications — prescription and over-the-counter — cause drowsiness and can affect safe driving.

Make sure your driver's seat and mirrors are properly adjusted prior to beginning a trip.

Maintain a safe speed and look ahead. Controlling your speed and looking down the road for possible hazards allow you to make adjustments before encountering a problem.

Always keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you. A four second gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you is recommended.

When driving long distances, especially in winter, call ahead for weather and road condition updates.

For more information on older driver safety, visit www.penndot.gov/safety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #