​Route 199 Reconstruction Project Continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

The Week of Monday, January 31

The week of Monday, January 31, the contractor will continue pipe placement and temporary paving operations at various locations throughout the project, weather permitting. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

