Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.28.22

Published: Jan 28, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Anthony York as Senior Advisor for Communications and Erin Mellon as Communications Director for the Office of the Governor, and Claire Cullis as Chief of Staff for the Office of the First Partner.

Anthony York, 47, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Advisor for Communications for the Office of the Governor. York was Vice President of Strategic Communications at the California Medical Association from 2019 to 2021, where he was Director of Public Affairs from 2018 to 2019. He was President and Publisher of Grizzly Bear Media from 2014 to 2021, a Reporter with the Los Angeles Times from 2009 to 2014 and an Editor for Capitol Weekly from 2004 to 2009. York was Associate News Editor and Washington Correspondent for Salon.com from 1999 to 2003, Associate Editor for California Journal from 1998 to 1999 and Reporter for McClatchy Newspapers/Capitol Alert from 1997 to 1998. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $216,240. York is registered without party preference.

Erin Mellon, 34, of Sacramento, has been appointed Communications Director for the Office of the Governor. Mellon has served as Acting Communications Director since April 2021 and as Director of Agency Communications for the Office of the Governor since October 2020. Mellon was Deputy Director of Communications at the California Department of Water Resources from 2017 to 2020. She was a Communications and Outreach Advisor at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2016 to 2017, Communications Director at ChargePoint Inc. from 2014 to 2016 and Director at Mercury Public Affairs from 2013 to 2014. Mellon was a Communications Consultant in the California State Assembly Speaker’s Office of Member Services in 2013, Associate Deputy Media and Political Specialist at Dewey Square Group from 2011 to 2013 and Deputy Campaign Manager at Victor for Mayor from 2010 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,060. Mellon is a Democrat.

Claire Cullis, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Partner. Cullis was Chief Executive Officer of Claire Cullis Consulting LLC from 2017 to 2021. She served in the Obama Administration as Senior Staff to U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew from 2013 to 2017. Cullis worked for Obama for America and served as Deputy Parade Director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee from 2012 to 2013. She was a Senior Associate at the Dewey Square Group from 2006 to 2012. Cullis earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Virginia Tech. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Cullis is a Democrat.

