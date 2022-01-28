Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for Jan. 28

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses redistricting; Senate Bill 1106, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for housing programs; and Senate Bill 691, a measure that would require school districts to conduct criminal background checks on certain adults seeking enrollment in courses taught at public schools.

 

  1. Senator Thompson Rehder says most of this week’s Missouri Senate Select Committee on Redistricting hearing focused on policy discussion. Thompson Rehder-1-012722  (:22)  Q: look at it.
  2. Senator Thompson Rehder adds she sees the need for an emergency clause on whichever redistricting bill is sent to the governor. Thompson Rehder-2-012722  (:23)  Q: get that done.
  3. Senator Thompson Rehder also says Senate Bill 1106 seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for housing programs. Thompson Rehder-3-012722  (:24)  Q: those encampments die.
  4. Senator Thompson Rehder says Senate Bill 691 would require school districts to conduct criminal background checks on certain adults seeking enrollment in courses taught at public schools. Thompson Rehder-4-012722  (:21)  Q: the school does.

