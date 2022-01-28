Audio: Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s Podcast for Jan. 28
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses redistricting; Senate Bill 1106, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for housing programs; and Senate Bill 691, a measure that would require school districts to conduct criminal background checks on certain adults seeking enrollment in courses taught at public schools.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says most of this week’s Missouri Senate Select Committee on Redistricting hearing focused on policy discussion. Thompson Rehder-1-012722 (:22) Q: look at it.
- Senator Thompson Rehder adds she sees the need for an emergency clause on whichever redistricting bill is sent to the governor. Thompson Rehder-2-012722 (:23) Q: get that done.
- Senator Thompson Rehder also says Senate Bill 1106 seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for housing programs. Thompson Rehder-3-012722 (:24) Q: those encampments die.
- Senator Thompson Rehder says Senate Bill 691 would require school districts to conduct criminal background checks on certain adults seeking enrollment in courses taught at public schools. Thompson Rehder-4-012722 (:21) Q: the school does.