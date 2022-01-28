Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,555 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Proposes Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans

Legislation proposed by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer would exempt U.S. veterans with total service-connected disabilities from real property tax on their home.

JEFFERSON CITY — Fully disabled military veterans would owe no Missouri property tax on their home if legislation sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is approved by the General Assembly and passed by voters. Senate Joint Resolution 40 would place a constitutional amendment on an upcoming ballot, asking voters to expand a current property tax exemption for disabled former prisoners of war to include all U.S. armed forces veterans with a total service-connected disability. Senator Luetkemeyer presented his legislation to the Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee during a hearing this week.

“Missouri’s disabled veterans and POWs should never be in a position of being taxed out of their homes by the government they were sworn to defend,” Sen. Luetkemeyer told the committee. “We can never fully repay the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform, but this is one gesture we can make to show our appreciation for their service.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

You just read:

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Proposes Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.