Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Proposes Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans

JEFFERSON CITY — Fully disabled military veterans would owe no Missouri property tax on their home if legislation sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is approved by the General Assembly and passed by voters. Senate Joint Resolution 40 would place a constitutional amendment on an upcoming ballot, asking voters to expand a current property tax exemption for disabled former prisoners of war to include all U.S. armed forces veterans with a total service-connected disability. Senator Luetkemeyer presented his legislation to the Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee during a hearing this week.

“Missouri’s disabled veterans and POWs should never be in a position of being taxed out of their homes by the government they were sworn to defend,” Sen. Luetkemeyer told the committee. “We can never fully repay the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform, but this is one gesture we can make to show our appreciation for their service.

