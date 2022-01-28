Troopers Seize Over 50 Pounds of Methamphetamine and 5 Pounds of Fentanyl During Traffic Stop on I-10 Near Marana

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Dodge passenger van for speeding and unsafe following distance on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 229, west of Marana. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of fentanyl pills, in addition to a personal-use amount of cocaine.

The suspect, 42-year-old Raul Lopez of Nogales, Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.