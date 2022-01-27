Reminder that most roads in the Panhandle’s wildlife management areas are not maintained during winter

It’s no secret, Jack Frost has brought winter to the Panhandle in full force. As pretty and serene as the snow is, it certainly brings unique challenges when it comes to motorized vehicle access and use.

The Panhandle is home to six wildlife management areas managed by Idaho Fish and Game for the benefit of fish, wildlife, habitat and the hunters, trappers, anglers and recreationists that enjoy those resources.

Although all of the WMAs are open year-around to the public, motorized vehicle access on the road systems within each WMA is challenging during the winter months.

Additionally, no parking lots on the WMA’s are maintained for winter use. If you can’t park off the roadway without the risk of getting stuck or blocking the flow of traffic, it may be a good time to find another area to explore.

Also, be aware that repetitive freeze and thaw cycles can turn a once snow-packed parking lot into an ice rink overnight and sloppy mush by midday, making it hard to get back on the road. So, if you plan to visit one of the Panhandle’s WMAs this winter, please plan accordingly.

Lastly, remember that winter is often a challenging and critical time for wildlife, and additional stress can have a detrimental effect. To reduce wildlife stress, please keep pets nearby and under control at all times along with giving wildlife space and time to slowly move away from your route. For more on this topic, click here.

Although WMA access is limited during the winter, now is still a great time to venture into the woods and enjoy some peace and quiet away from the crowds and city lights.

Maybe it’s time to break out the snow shoes and gaiters that have been collecting dust in your garage over the summer and fall, strap on your Fitbit and get your steps in for the day! For ideas on where to go and explore, consider any of the WMA, national forest or Large Tracts Program lands available in the Panhandle; just make sure you can find a suitable and safe place to park!

Remember, you can also always visit the Idaho Hunt Planner and use the map features to help plan your next outing.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions about WMAs in the Panhandle.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.