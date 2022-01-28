January 28, 2022

Maine is estimated to receive as much as $130 million over 18 years to address opioid epidemic

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today after Attorney General Aaron Frey announced that he has reached an agreement with litigating cities, counties, and school districts governing Maine’s use of proceeds from the National Opioid Settlements with distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and Amerisource Bergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson.

The agreement completes Maine’s acceptance of a settlement that was initially agreed to by Attorney General Frey in August 2021. Governor Mills, as Attorney General in 2017, began Maine’s involvement in the litigation that contributed to this settlement. The settlement is estimated to bring as much as $130 million to Maine over an 18-year period to support state and local efforts to address the opioid epidemic.